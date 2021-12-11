No charges against officers after man suffered broken ribs, police watchdog says

An investigation into allegations that a man suffered broken ribs during his arrest by Winnipeg police did not find sufficient grounds to charge any of the officers, the head of Manitoba's police watchdog said Friday.

The Independent Investigation Unit opened its investigation on Oct. 26, 2020 after receiving a report that a man had suffered broken ribs during his arrest on May 26, 2019.

Winnipeg police officers in the area of Salter Street and Mountain Avenue spotted three men having a fight, according to a news release from the IIU.

The officers arrested two of the men, and one of them was pinned to the ground by the officers. The man's medical records, which were given to the IIU on Oct. 26, 2021, later showed he had suffered two broken ribs.

After his arrest, the man went to Seven Oaks General Hospital and said he had been injured during his arrest.

The investigation identified two officers as subjects, and seven other officers as witnesses.

The civilian director of the IIU, Zane Tessler, concluded there was not sufficient evidence to lay charges against the officers. The investigation is closed.