Winnipeg police looking for man accused of 2018 armed robbery

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a man who failed to show up for his court dates in relation to an armed robbery charge.

Luke Sanocki was arrested after the armed robbery of a hotel on Pembina Highway, between Newdale Avenue and Kirkbridge Drive, in December 2018.

He was also charged with wearing a disguise with intent and pointing a firearm.

He was released from custody but has failed to appear in court as required, and investigators haven't been able to find him, a news release says.

The major crimes unit of the Winnipeg Police Service is looking for any information that could lead to an arrest.

He is described at five feet, nine inches, weighing 193 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Sonocki is asked to call major crimes at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).