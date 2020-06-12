Video shows Winnipeg police kicking, kneeing man during arrest

A video posted to social media shows a Winnipeg police officer kicking a person, who was down on the ground, more than once during an arrest Thursday.

The video was posted to YouTube and other social media platforms Thursday afternoon by Winnipeg Police Cause Harm, which describe themselves as a police abolitionist group.

The grainy video shows three police officers pinning a man to the ground face down during an arrest. One officer knees the man in the side.

Watch | Video of police arresting, kicking a person on the ground:

About 10 seconds into the video, a fourth officer, holding a rifle, walks up and kicks the man twice. It then sounds like the man is wailing and crying in pain.

After that, two of the officers get off the man and he appears to stop struggling while one officer appears to be rolling him over. The officer then points to something off camera and gets up, placing his hand on the man while saying something to him.

The rest of the video shows the same officer talking to the man while the officer's hand is rested on the man's side.

The video surfaced less than a week after thousands of people gathered at the Manitoba Legislature demanding justice for Black people, and sweeping changes to policing and the administration of justice.

The rally was one of many taking place across Canada and the United States following the killing of George Floyd, who died when a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes, despite Floyd screaming multiple times "I can't breathe."

Several people have taken to social media to criticize the use of force shown. One woman who said she witnessed the arrest and that it didn't look like the man was resisting.

Broken window before arrest

A police news release says they were called to the Exchange District just before 8 a.m. Thursday morning after a man used a brick to smash the window of the Centennial Concert Hall before pulling out a gun.

Police confirmed Thursday that it was the same incident shown in the video.

They say the man appeared to be high on methamphetamine and broke a granite slab before using a brick to smash the window.

"He then brandished a handgun, terrifying pedestrians and resulting in multiple calls to 911," police said Thursday.

The man threw down the gun when police arrived but refused to comply with the officers' demands to get on the ground, and assaulted one of the officers.

Police said the man was forced to the ground where, as officers struggled to handcuff him, they also found he was carrying a knife and a heavy bar.

The Winnipeg Police Service will be holding a news conference at 1 p.m. CT Friday to address concerns about the arrest shown in video.

Force not justified, expert says

Kevin Walby, an assistant professor of Criminal Justice at the University of Winnipeg who has researched police use of force, says he thinks that's irrelevant given that, in the video, the man is already restrained when the kicking and kneeing happen.

"If the person's already restrained, you're not facing force anymore and you're not justified in kicking them or stepping on him or deploying a weapon," he said.

"They're trying to make it seem as if all of this was justified, when I can't think of one way in which it is," he said.

Kevin Walby, an associate professor in the department of criminal justice at University of Winnipeg, commented that this use of force was not justified. (Aidan Geary/CBC)

He said the video is shocking to see, especially in the broader context of the current discussion around police violence and defunding the police.

Walby said the information police gave about the incident in their press release seems to direct blame at the man for how he was treated, when there are larger issues at play when people act out — such as mental illness, addictions and other social issues.

"The bigger picture is that the movement right now to defund the police speaks to a lot of these issues. Yes we have transgression in our communities, yes we have people who engage in wrongdoing — but why is that?," he said.

"I think we should really be looking at the lack of funding for social and community development coming from the province, coming from the city."

CBC News had reached out to the Independent Investigation Unit and Winnipeg Police Cause Harm for comment and is waiting for a response.