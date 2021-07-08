Police to provide 12:30 p.m. update after driver took truck up Manitoba Legislature steps

Police are holding a news conference Thursday about a homicide in northwest Winnipeg and the arrest of a man after a pickup truck was driven up the front steps of the Manitoba Legislature on Wednesday.

Police initially planned the news conference for 11 a.m. CT but later rescheduled.

Policed swarmed the legislative building in downtown Winnipeg on Wednesday after a pickup truck drove up the front steps.

Police arrived and arrested the driver, who was later taken by stretcher into an ambulance.

Witnesses said they saw a man get out of the truck and heard him shout about graves, bodies and Indigenous children.

Police stand near the truck on the front steps of the Manitoba Legislature early Wednesday night. Witnesses say the driver came out of the vehicle yelling. (Ian Froese/CBC)

After he was arrested, police were seen leading a woman into the Manitoba Legislature in handcuffs, only to be led out a short time later. She was uncuffed and overheard telling police she was embarrassed before she got into the back of a police cruiser.

The incident happened near where a Queen Victoria statue was toppled one week ago during one of two Winnipeg rallies on Canada Day to protest the nation's treatment of Indigenous Peoples.

Police are also expected to release information about a homicide in the area of King Edward Street and Jefferson Avenue near Winnipeg's Tyndall Park and Maples neighbourhoods.