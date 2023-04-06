Woman whose body was found in Winnipeg landfill climbed into bin before it was taken to dump: police

A 33-year-old woman whose body was found in a Winnipeg landfill on Monday was seen climbing into a commercial garbage bin that same day, and was not seen getting out before the bin was emptied by a garbage truck and taken to the dump, Winnipeg Police Service Chief Danny Smyth said at a Thursday news conference.

Smyth said investigators remain open to pursuing any other information that might come in from the public about Linda Mary Beardy's activity before she was seen getting into the bin, but "right now there is no evidence to support homicide."

"I'll sum up this way: this is a tragedy," Smyth said. "It's garnered a lot of attention and concern across the country. And investigators and WPS personnel, they've worked around the clock to try to find some answers here."

Staff at the city's Brady Road Resource Management Facility discovered Beardy's remains there on Monday afternoon, police said on Tuesday. Police said at that point they considered the circumstances around her death suspicious, but hadn't classified it as a homicide.

Beardy was a member of Lake St. Martin First Nation and a mother of four.

An autopsy done Tuesday confirmed she sustained injuries consistent with what would result from being inside a truck handling a garbage bin, Smyth said.

He said while there's still no cause of death from the medical examiner, none of Beardy's injuries suggest foul play.

Toxicology tests will take more time to complete, he said, but "we're satisfied that this is not a homicide."

Help from public

Smyth said police wanted to provide an update on the situation in light of the amount of attention Beardy's death has garnered. Police spoke with the woman's family before making the announcement, he said.

Operations at the Brady Road landfill operation were paused while investigators worked there, police said Tuesday.

Police now have no reason to hold the area in the landfill where Beardy's body was found, though the decision to reopen the dump is up to the city, Smyth said during Thursday's update.

Investigators got several tips from the public that helped them piece together Beardy's activity in the hours before her body was found, the police chief said.

They were able to positively identify her as a person seen going into a store in the 2200 block of Pembina Highway, which is near the University of Manitoba.

Beardy was then seen leaving alone and climbing into a nearby garbage bin shortly after 11 a.m. Monday, he said.

There was "some activity" seen within the bin, but that activity stopped after a short period of time, said Smyth. He said police don't know what Beardy was doing in the bin, but she was not seen climbing out of it at any time.

Just after 2 p.m., a commercial truck was seen picking up the same bin and emptying its contents into the back. The truck then went to the Brady Road landfill and emptied its contents there.

Beardy's body was discovered shortly after, Smyth said.

Police are still open to receiving any information that could help track her activity before she went to the store and "shed some light on her last day," he said.