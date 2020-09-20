Winnipeg police ask public for help finding suspect in unprovoked assault

Winnipeg police are asking the public to help identify and find a man who is a suspect in an unprovoked assault from earlier this summer.

On July 2, police say a man in his late 50s was attacked without provocation and knocked to the ground in broad daylight. The victim was assaulted a second time as he was lying on the ground, according to police.

Officers were called to Main Street between Sutherland and Jarvis avenues just before noon.

The man who was assaulted was taken to hospital in stable condition, but the person who hit him got away, according to police.

The man police are seeking has a number of tattoos on his chest and arms and dark hair. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

The man pictured is a suspect, police say, and has dark hair and tattoos on his chest, shoulders and arms.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call either 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

