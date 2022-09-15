Winnipeg police renew calls for public's help in identifying injured male, who has now died

Winnipeg police are renewing their calls for assistance in identifying a male — a teenager or young adult — who was found in medical distress at a restaurant in the St. John's neighbourhood last month, who has since died.

Emergency services responded to reports of a male in medical distress at the McDonald's restaurant at 1168 Main St. around 1:25 a.m. on Aug. 5. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police originally released images of the male from security camera footage on Sept. 6, with details about where he was located, in hopes of connecting with his loved ones and identifying him.

On Thursday, police confirmed that he has since died and has remained unidentified. His death is not believed to be a homicide.

The male was six feet tall and weighed 160 pounds. He had no tattoos, piercings or distinctive dental features, and did not have any personal belongings on him, according to police.

He was wearing a pair of men's size 11 Nike Air Jordan shoes that were black with red and purple accents.

Anyone with information about this male is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219.

