Winnipeg police investigate Meadowood homicide, 2nd in the city in 12 hours

A 42-year-old man was shot early on Monday morning and later died of his injuries, just hours after another man was killed in the city, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to a home on Forrester Avenue in the Meadowood neighbourhood at about 5:30 a.m. for reports of gunshots there.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Officers provided medical care until paramedics arrived, and they took him to hospital in critical condition.

The man, who has been identified as 42-year-old Tyler Patrick Yarema, died of his injuries.

The homicide unit is investigating Yarema's death and ask anyone with information to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

This homicide is the second in 12 hours in the capital.

On Sunday evening at 5:40 p.m., police found a Toronto man severely injured and he also died of his injuries. He's been identified as Justin Bellinger.

Police don't believe the two homicides are connected.

There have been 39 homicides in Winnipeg this year.

