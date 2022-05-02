Man arrested for impaired, dangerous driving after woman dies in Transcona crash: Winnipeg police

Police have arrested a man involved in a crash in Winnipeg's Transcona area that left a 24-year-old woman dead in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A 28-year-old man was charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving causing death and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

Emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Bond Street and Kildare Avenue West around 2:20 a.m., the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

The woman killed was driving one of the vehicles involved in the crash, and had to be extracted by responders from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

She was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries, the release said.

The driver of the other vehicle and its occupants fled the scene

Anyone who has information is asked to contact investigators with the Traffic Division at 204-986-7085.