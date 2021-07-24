Winnipeg police investigating early morning West End homicide

Police are investigating Winnipeg's latest homicide after a male was found unconscious in the city's West End early Saturday morning and later died of his injuries.

Officers were called to Toronto Street between Ellice and Sargent avenues at about 2 a.m., an officer from the Winnipeg Police Service's duty office told CBC News.

When police arrived, a male was found unconscious. The victim was found unconscious and later died.

Police did not release details about the victim, such as his age or name.

Late Saturday afternoon, hours after the initial call for assistance came in, police cars — including the Identification Unit van — were seen parked outside of a home that had yellow tape surrounding it.

No arrests have been made to date.

There have now been 20 homicides in the city so far this year.