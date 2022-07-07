3 teens face charges in stabbing, assault at The Forks

Winnipeg police say two 15-year-old girls and an 18-year-old man have been charged after two people were stabbed and critically injured and a third person was hurt at The Forks last month.

Police were called to The Forks Market shortly after midnight on June 29 with a report of a stabbing, police said in a news release that day.

Two men, both in their 20s, were taken to hospital in critical condition, where their condition was later upgraded to stable. A woman in her 20s, who wasn't stabbed, was also treated for minor injuries.

Police officers, including the service's tactical support team, arrested six suspects in the area: four youths and two adults.

On Thursday, police said a 15-year-old girl is facing charges of possessing a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. The other 15-year-old girl is charged with the same offences, as well as assault and breaching a court order.

The 18-year-old is facing two counts of assault with a weapon.

Police say all three were among the group of six suspects who were originally arrested.

They were released on an undertaking, as mandated by the Criminal Code.