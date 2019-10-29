2nd-degree murder charges laid against 2 teens in death of 14-year-old girl

Winnipeg police have arrested two teens in connection with the death of a 14-year-old girl over the weekend.

A 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old woman were both charged with second-degree murder stemming from stabbings at a house party, Winnipeg police announced Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called Saturday just before 11 p.m. CDT after reports of a stabbing at a house party on Kinver Avenue.

They arrived to find an 18-year-old woman and the 14-year-old suffering from stab wounds.

Both were rushed to hospital in critical condition, but the 14-year-old died. The status of the 18-year-old was upgraded to stable.

Police believe a dispute at the party escalated before the pair were stabbed.

Investigators arrested the two suspects Monday. Along with second-degree murder, they were each charged with attempting to commit murder. Both remain in custody.

The death was among three homicides in a matter of hours over the weekend, bringing the number of homicides in Winnipeg to 36 this year — the second highest on record in a calendar year.