Boy, 14, charged with 1st-degree murder, string of shootings and assaults

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder and a range of other serious offences connected to shootings that injured five people in Winnipeg.

Police allege the boy is responsible for a Flora Avenue double shooting around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday that killed Danielle Dawn Cote, 27. The 18-year-old man she was with also was shot and remains in stable condition.

Police allege the boy also shot a 44-year-old man who was found on Balmoral Street near Cumberland Avenue less than an hour earlier. The man had also been hit by a vehicle. He remains in hospital in critical but stable condition.

The teen is also accused of shooting a 40-year-old man at The Forks just after midnight on Thursday.

Another man was stabbed. The 40-year-old remains in stable condition.

Police believe the men were shot and stabbed near the 2.5-metre-high Winnipeg sign at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Investigators also learned of a fourth shooting that was previously unreported. Between the first two incidents, an unidentified woman was shot on Isabel Street, police said. She and a man she was with left the area.

Police believe the same gun was used in that shooting as the others.

Police arrested the teen Thursday afternoon in the North Kildonan area. They located a gun they think was used in the shootings.

None of the people who were shot knew each other, police said.

The teen is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, attempted murder with a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, three counts of discharging a firearm with intent, and failing to comply with a sentence.

The teen wasn't known to police but he did have previous run-ins with the legal system. He remains in custody.

Anyone with information, including about the fourth shooting involving the unidentified woman, is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.