Police watchdog begins court fight for Winnipeg police cadets' notes in Taser death

Manitoba's police watchdog is in court Tuesday to fight the Winnipeg Police Service's refusal to hand over notes from two cadets who witnessed the 2018 in-custody death of Matthew Fosseneuve, who was shot with a Taser.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is asking the Court of Queen's Bench to order the police service to turn over the notes made by the two civilian cadets.

Police say Fosseneuve, 34, was acting aggressively and out of control before the stun gun was used on him near Winnipeg's Chinatown.

Court heard Tuesday the cadets were first at the scene and were threatened along with police officers by Fosseneuve.

Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth has refused repeated requests for the notes from the Independent Investigation Unit, which investigates serious conduct involving police officers.

Police say the IIU doesn't have the legislative authority to demand the notes because they are from civilian employees and not police officers.

The case is being heard by Justice Candace Grammond and her decision is expected to be precedent-setting.

Winnipeg police counsel Shannon Hanlin questioned in court Tuesday why the IIU would want the notes when it's tasked with doing its own independent probe.

Speaking in general about cadets, she said their notes taken on the job could be self-incriminating and could cause them to be potential suspects in criminal activity.

Cadets maintain the right to not be interviewed by police because they are private citizens, she said.

The cadets who witnessed the 2018 death didn't appear for interviews requested by the Independent Investigation Unit.