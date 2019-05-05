Winnipeg police officer hit with own Taser during struggle with suspect

Police say an officer had an active Taser pushed into his face during a scuffle with a man caught trying to steal a car in the Centennial neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.

Two patrolling officers were flagged down by a group of people near Ross Avenue and Isabel Street who told them a man was trying to steal a nearby vehicle around 2 p.m.

Police say the man, who was seen inside the parked car kicking at the windshield and in possession of a screwdriver, locked the doors and refused to get out when officers approached.

The car's owner was nearby and was able to unlock the doors. Police say the man began fighting with the officers when they tried to get him out of the car.

The suspect and two officers needed treatment for their injuries following the scuffle. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

The officers used a Taser on the suspect, but the man was able to grab the device and twice pushed it into the face of one of the officers during the struggle, according to police.

The suspect was eventually arrested and taken to hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Both officers were also treated for injuries in hospital.

Police say the man may have been under the influence of drugs.

A 32-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing a number of charges, including disarming a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, and theft of a motor vehicle.

