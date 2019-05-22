Winnipeg police close lane on Provencher east of Tache
Several Winnipeg police vehicles are slowing traffic near the corner of Provencher Boulevard and Tache Avenue Tuesday morning.
Officers remain at busy street corner overnight, though nature of investigation unclear
Police were spotted at the busy St. Boniface corner just after 7 p.m. Monday and remained parked just outside of Provencher businesses through rush hour Tuesday morning.
Provencher was down to one eastbound lane near the Pizza Hotline restaurant.
Police tape from Monday night was still in place in the area Tuesday.
Police haven't released any information about the nature of the investigation.
