Police officer pricked by used syringe found in suspect's pocket

A Winnipeg police officer searching a suspect was poked by a used syringe that looked like it had blood in it on Saturday morning, police say.

A man peeing in a back lane was spotted by officers on patrol on Marion Street east of St. Mary's Road around 10:50 a.m. Saturday.

The officers stopped him and discovered he had a crowbar, so they arrested him.

While searching him, a police officer was poked by the uncapped syringe, which had been in the man's pocket, a police news release says. The officer was treated at a hospital.

A second syringe and just under half a gram of methamphetamine, which police estimated has a street value of $90, were also found and seized, along with multiple pliers, cutters and screwdrivers.

The 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with illegal possession of methamphetamine and break-in instruments. He was released from custody on a promise to appear in court at a future date.