Winnipeg police seized a sword and a makeshift gun overnight Monday in the city's downtown core.

The two weapons were confiscated, along with methamphetamine and cash, during a traffic stop at 1:40 a.m., according to a police release.

A vehicle was pulled over on Maryland Street near Portage Avenue after the driver failed to signal, police said.

Officers noticed the barrel of an improvised firearm — known as a zip gun — in the front passenger area, as well as a sword in the back of the car.

The driver, who was found to have a suspended licence, and the two passengers were arrested.

Police also recovered 5.2 grams of meth and $265 in cash from one of the passengers.

A 34-year-old woman and two men, ages 51 and 28, have been charged with multiple offences, including drug and weapon offences.

All three remain in custody.

