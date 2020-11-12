No threat to public after driver in suspicious incidents identified, Winnipeg police say

Winnipeg police say there is no threat to the public after warning last week of two incidents in which young girls reported a man had driven up to them and asked them to get into his car.

Police said Thursday the vehicle and driver have been identified, after an investigation by the child abuse unit.

"No charges have been laid, and there is no threat to the public at this time," police wrote in a Thursday news release.

The investigation followed two separate reports last week of a man approaching 12-year-old girls on their way home from school.

The first incident happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Nov. 3, when a girl was walking home in the South River Heights area. A man in a white, newer-model car drove up to her, stopped the car and began to speak to her from inside the vehicle, police said.

The girl walked past, but the man turned around and approached her again, asking her to get in the car, according to police. The girl was able to safely run to an adult bystander and police were called. The man was described as in his 20s or 30s, with short curly hair and a skinny build, police say.

The second incident, two days later, was also around 4 p.m., but this time in the East Elmwood area. Again, a 12-year-old girl was walking home from school when a man approached her in his car. He asked her where she lived and if she would get in the car with him, police said.

The car was described as a white, four-door model. The driver had short brown hair and was around 20 to 30 years old, police said at the time.