Winnipeg police warn public of suspicious incidents of men driving up to young girls

Winnipeg police are warning the public about two suspicious incidents that happened this week to 12-year-old girls walking home from school.

The first incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on Nov. 3. A girl was walking home from school in the South River Heights area, when a man drove up to her, police said.

The driver was alone, stopped the car and tried speaking with the girl while staying in the vehicle. When the girl walked past the vehicle, the man turned around, again approached the 12-year-old and asked her to get in the car, police said.

The girl was able to safely run to an adult bystander and police were called.

The vehicle was "a newer, white model car." The suspect was described to be 20 to 30 years old with short curly hair and a skinny build, police say.

Second incident

The second incident happened on Nov. 5, again around 4 p.m. but this time in the East Elmwood neighbourhood. A 12-year-old girl was heading home from school when a man approached her in his car.

The man asked the girl where she lived and if she would get in his vehicle and come with him, police said.

The girl was able to get to safety and police were contacted.

The car was a white four-door model. The driver had short brown hair and was estimated to be 20 to 30 years old, police said.

The Winnipeg Police Child Abuse Unit is investigating the incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-3296, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8144.



In the meantime, the WPS advises guardians to take additional precautions and try to ensure their school-aged children are accompanied by an adult while the investigation continues.

