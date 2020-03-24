Winnipeg police suspend photo enforcement in reduced-speed zones around schools

Winnipeg police are suspending photo enforcement of reduced speed limits around schools in the city.

Insp. Gord Spado of the Winnipeg Police Service's traffic division said the change was made because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to the cancellation of classes and closure of playgrounds.

"The number of children playing outside in school zones during the suspension of classes is expected to reflect this," Spado said in an emailed statement.

Because police don't have the authority to suspend laws, speed limits in school zones will remain at 30 km/h, Spado said. But although the city is suspending regular enforcement, that doesn't mean lead-footed drivers can hit the gas with impunity.

"Should a complaint of excessive speeds be received in a reduced speed school zone, police may conduct enforcement, and any tickets issued would be based on a 30 km/h speed limit," Spado said.

Speed limits are reduced around 171 schools in Winnipeg.