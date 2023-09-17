2 men left with serious injuries after random stabbing in Winnipeg's St. Boniface

Two young men are in hospital with serious injuries after they were randomly stabbed early Saturday morning in Winnipeg's St. Boniface neighbourhood



On Saturday at around 2 a.m. police were called to the area near Provencher Boulevard and Tache Avenue to respond to a report of a stabbing.



When police arrived, they found three male victims, two of whom had multiple, serious stab wounds, according to a news release.

The victims are between 19 and 21 years of age, spokesperson Const. Jason Michalyshen said.



"We had three young adult male victims who were essentially confronted by what we believe are four suspects," he said, adding the suspects were attempting to rob the men.

One of the suspects had a knife and stabbed two of the victims, who had significant injuries, Michalyshen said.

Officers provided emergency medical care, and the victims were transported to hospital in unstable condition, according to police. They were later upgraded to stable.

Police said the men were walking to their vehicle when four unknown males confronted them.

Two young men were stabbed in an attempted robbery involving four suspects near the intersection of Tache and Provencher early Saturday morning. (CBC)



"Sounds like a very unprovoked attack, very unfortunate," he said.



The victims fled and contacted police. Michalyshen could not say whether the victims were robbed. He added once police have more information, they may release more details.



"If anyone was in the area, made an observation with respect to an altercation in the area in and around that time, we encourage them to reach out to investigators directly or Crimestoppers or go online."

No arrests have been made, and the Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.