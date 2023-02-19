Police search West Broadway area for suspects after string of bear spray, machete attacks Sunday morning

Winnipeg police are searching the West Broadway area for two suspects after a string of machete and bear spray attacks.

The suspects were allegedly involved in multiple attacks in the West end and downtown on Sunday morning, according to an emailed statement from police.

There's a possibility the attacks may be related, police said in the statement.

Officers previously said multiple people were involved in at least four attacks on Sunday morning, and at least one of those attacks involved a machete.

Several police cars were in the West Broadway area, and officers were also patrolling on foot.

CBC spoke with one man who was attacked around noon.

The man said the two suspects looked like young teenagers, and one was holding what appeared to be pepper spray in both hands when he was attacked.