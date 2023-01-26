Winnipeg girl escapes abduction attempt

Winnipeg police are advising the public to be on the lookout for a man they say attempted to abduct a teenage girl on Wednesday.

The girl was walking to school in the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood around 9 a.m. on Wednesday when a man confronted her at McGee Street and Wellington Avenue. He said something to the girl, grabbed both of her arms and tried kissing her, according to a news release from police.

The girl escaped and reported the incident when she arrived at school. She was not physically injured.

Her attacker is described as a man with dark hair, sideburns, wearing a jacket and camouflage pants. He was also carrying a lighter-coloured backpack, police say.

Parental notifications pertaining to student awareness and safety planning will be provided by the school.

The sex crimes unit is investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call the unit at 204-986-6245.

