2 adults, teen charged after fight outside Winnipeg's Sturgeon Heights Collegiate

More information is coming out about a fight outside a Winnipeg high school that led to three people being bear-sprayed during the noon hour Monday.

Police were called to Sturgeon Heights Collegiate in the St. James neighbourhood at about 12:30 p.m. to respond to a fight that had broken out, Const. Claude Chancy said in an email that day.

Investigators believe two teen boys who are students at the school were involved in a fight last Friday, which escalated again on Monday.

This time, two adults who were known to the boys were also involved, police said in a news release on Tuesday. They did not say how the teens and the adults are connected.

Police arrived and found a 13-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, and one of the men suffering from the effects of what is believed to be bear spray.

The 16-year-old also had upper-body injuries.

The other adult wasn't hurt. None of the people involved needed medical assistance and the school did not go into lockdown.

Police say they seized makeshift brass knuckles from one of the adults, a 36-year-old man, but didn't find the bear spray.

Both adults and the 13-year-old were arrested.

The 13-year-old and a 38-year-old man face assault charges, while the 36-year-old man is facing a charge of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon and a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

Police continue to investigate.