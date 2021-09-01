Winnipeg police release surveillance photos of woman who may have information about May homicide

Police are asking the public for help to find a woman who may have information about a homicide that took place in May in Winnipeg's Burrows neighbourhood.

Police responded to a report of a seriously injured man on Magnus Avenue, between Arlington and Sinclair streets, around 6 a.m. on May 25.

The man, later identified as Stuart Fritzley, 35, was given first aid and sent to hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries, police said.

Earlier in the summer, police asked Winnipeggers to help them find a woman who might have information about the homicide.

Investigators believe the woman, who is in her early to mid-20s, was in the vicinity when Fritzley was injured.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance photos of the woman in an effort to locate her.

At this time, no charges have been laid in the homicide, but police believe the woman may have vital information related to the investigation.

Police ask anyone who can help identify the woman or who may have relevant information to contact the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).