2 Winnipeg stores robbed on Saturday, police say

Winnipeg police say two city stores were the targets of robberies involving guns on Saturday.

After the first incident, two teenage boys were arrested after allegedly using a BB gun to rob a convenience store in the 3000 block of Ness Avenue around 1 a.m., the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release on Sunday.

That's just west of Sturgeon Road in west Winnipeg's Heritage Park area.

Police allege one of the teens went into the store and flashed the handle of a gun, demanding money from the clerk, while the other waited outside.

The one with the gun then took off with "a small amount of cash and cigarettes," the release said.

Patrol officers responded and located the two suspects, ages 14 and and 15, nearby.

The gun they were carrying was later determined to be a BB gun, police said. Both teens were charged with armed robbery using a firearm.

Later Saturday, police responded to a report of a robbery at a store in the 600 block of Empress Street, which is near CF Polo Park.

Officers responded to that incident around 5:20 p.m.

When security staff confronted a man outside the store, another man came out of a vehicle that was waiting nearby, police said.

The man who was in the vehicle then waved a handgun and threatened an employee before both men took off in the vehicle.

No injuries were reported, the release said.

That incident is still being investigated by the major crimes unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-3061 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

