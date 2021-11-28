Winnipeg police officer dragged for 2 metres while trying to stop people in stolen vehicle

A Winnipeg police officer was treated in hospital after she was dragged for two metres while attempting to pull a stolen vehicle over on Saturday afternoon.

The officer, who is part of the traffic unit, spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen at about 1:40 that afternoon, police said in a news release on Sunday.

She pulled the car over on Winnipeg Avenue, between Arlington and McPhillips streets, near Health Sciences Centre, and was speaking with the driver when she she saw him reaching for the gearshift.

The driver managed to put the car in gear and drive away, but the officer was stuck in the car door. She was dragged for two metres before she broke free of the car, falling on the road.

The officer was later treated in hospital and released.

Other police officers responded and were able to stop the vehicle a short distance away in the area of Arlington Street and Logan Avenue.

The man who was driving and his passenger ran away, but police were able to arrest them both.

Officers found a sawed-off rifle in the car.

A 30-year-old man is facing 38 different charges, including a number of gun offences, assaulting a peace officer, flight while being pursued by a peace officer and breaches of court orders.

A 47-year-old woman was charged with eight offences.

Both are still in custody.

