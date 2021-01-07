Driver of stolen truck hit cruiser, drove toward officer after traffic stop: Winnipeg police

An officer suffered minor injuries Tuesday when he jumped out of the way of a stolen truck that was driven toward him after a traffic stop, the Winnipeg Police Service says.

Patrol officers pulled over a half-ton truck on Dufferin Avenue Tuesday, the police service said in a news release Wednesday. The truck had been reported stolen on Dec. 19, 2020.

But as officers approached the vehicle, the truck reversed and hit the police cruiser, police said.

A female passenger got out of the truck and was taken into custody. But police say when officers approached the driver, he put the truck into reverse again and drove directly toward one of the officers. The officer jumped out of the way and suffered minor injuries as a result.

When the driver tried getting away, a second female passenger jumped out of the truck. He then backed up a third time, causing the second passenger to slip under the truck, police say.

The passenger door was still open and hit a police officer who was trying to pull the passenger who had slipped to safety, police said. Neither that officer nor the passenger were seriously injured.

Because of potential public safety concerns, there was a heavy police presence in the Inkster area Tuesday evening until the suspect was found. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

The truck was later found on Inkster Boulevard near Arlington Street, and police determined the driver had fled to a nearby home, police say.

Because of potential public safety concerns, a significant police presence was sent to the area until the man came out of a house and surrendered to police.

The man, 32, faces multiple charges, including two counts of assaulting a peace officer and one count each of assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight while being pursued by a peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime, break and enter, and theft.

The Winnipeg Police Service's major crimes unit is still investigating the events leading up to Tuesday incident. Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact either the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

More from CBC News: