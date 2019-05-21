City opens window on past by unsealing time capsule at old police HQ

More than 53 years ago, Winnipeg police chief George Blow was excited about the completion of a state-of-the-art headquarters that would serve as the home of the city's police force, fire department and traffic signals branch.

On Nov. 30, 1965, Blow and other senior city officials, including long-serving mayor Stephen Juba, gathered in the –9 C chill near the Princess Street entrance to the brand new Public Safety Building to place a time capsule below a section of the brutalist structure's Tyndall-stone facade.

The PSB, as it came to be known, served as the home of what became the Winnipeg Police Service from its official opening in May 1966 until its closure in 2016, when the police moved into a converted Canada Post warehouse south of Graham Avenue.

On Tuesday morning, a new batch of senior city officials unveiled the contents of the Public Safety Building time capsule outside current Mayor Brian Bowman's office.

It included photos of senior police and fire officials, paper records of city staff at the time and books listing police and fire rules and regulations.

"They probably haven't changed much," joked current police Chief Danny Smyth, clad in white gloves as he and city archivists gingerly laid the documents on a table.

The time capsule was removed from the Public Safety Building on Dec. 6, when workers took out the building's cornerstone. The metal box itself — technically, a casket — was opened in the Winnipeg Fleet Management Agency's machine shop in January.

The Public Safety Building was completed in 1965 and vacated in 2016. It's now slated for demolition. (Google Streetview)

The box could not be unsealed in public because it was sealed shut using lead soldering, city archivist Jody Baltessen explained.

It was fascinating to see the condition of the decades-old documents, not to mention ponder the context of their placement, she said.

"It's always interesting, when we remove items from a casket or a time capsule, to consider what were people thinking about when they actually put those items in," Baltessen said.

"For these items, the city had just worked out this new civic centre complex. They were bringing in a number of different departments to be right in the central area, so it was a big change in the way civic government and politics were going to be working together."

The Public Safety Building was part of an ensemble of modernist buildings that included the adjoining Civic Centre Parkade, the city hall campus on the block to the east and the Manitoba Centennial Centre complex, which includes the concert hall and Manitoba Museum on the east side of Main Street.

The time capsule and this cornerstone were removed on Dec. 6, 2018. (Bartley Kives/CBC)

One-third of this ensemble will be erased from the Civic Centre neighbourhood streetscape within two years.

The six-story building is slated for demolition, along with the adjoining parkade, as the city lacks the financial means to repurpose or fix them following the construction of the new police HQ and the city's decision to sign long-term office leases in other buildings.

A request for proposals to dismantle the buildings, remove asbestos, potentially recover useful materials such as Tyndall stone and prepare the site for redevelopment closes on Wednesday, Winnipeg planning, property and development director John Kiernan said.

"We're celebrating this casket being opened at the same time the RFP for the destruction of that building's about to close," Baltessen said.

"But as a citizen and as a person interested in the city's history, the one thing I would say is a constant in the city's history is change."

City archivists plan to place the contents of the time capsule on display after the city stops exhibiting artifacts commemorating the 1919 Winnipeg General Strike.

Photos from inside the capsule are well-preserved. (Bartley Kives/CBC)

The city also has remastered and digitized an 18-minute audio recording of the placement of the time capsule. That recording includes the voices of Juba, Blow and other city officials, including long-serving aldermen Joe Zuken and Slaw Rebchuk.

The PSB and the neighbouring parkade are slated to be replaced with low-cost housing, a public plaza and retail spaces.