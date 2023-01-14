Winnipeg police believe same suspect stabbed 2 women Saturday evening

Two women in their 20s were victims in a series of stabbings that happened within about 15 minutes of each other on Saturday evening, police say.

The first stabbing occurred near Main Street and Mayfair Avenue.

A woman in her 20s was followed by a female she didn't know when she got off a bus at the Main and Mayfair intersection at around 7:15 p.m. Moments later, she was stabbed but managed to escape further assault by jumping on another bus and calling police.

The woman was physically uninjured as the weapon used in the attack didn't make it through all her clothing, the police say.

The second stabbing occurred minutes later.

Police said they responded to an incident on the east side of Main Street at approximately 7:30 p.m. CT where a second victim, also in her 20s, was stabbed and robbed of her belongings. She was taken to hospital, but was in stable condition, according to police.

The suspect fled northbound on Main Street following the second incident, police said.

Winnipeg police are investigating the stabbings and believe the same suspect is involved in both incidents.

Police ask anyone with information to call investigators at 204-786-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).