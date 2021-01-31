Winnipeg police investigate 3 weekend stabbings

Winnipeg police are investigating three separate stabbings that occurred over the weekend — two that happened during robberies and one on a city bus.

"At this time, we believe each stabbing was random, and we have not identified any connection between any of them," Const. Jay Murray said.

The first of the three took place on Saturday at 2:45 a.m. in the William Whyte neighbourhood, according to a news release issued by police the following day.

A 35-year-old man was cycling on Aberdeen Avenue between Powers and Andrews streets when he was pushed off his bike and robbed. During the robbery, police say he was stabbed.

The 35-year-old managed to make it home, where he called police.

A 35-year-old man was pushed off his bike, stabbed and robbed in the area of Aberdeen Avenue between Powers and Andrews streets, police say. (Darin Morash/CBC)

The man was taken to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

The next crime took place on a Winnipeg Transit bus in the area of Main Street and Logan Avenue at 8:51 p.m. on Saturday, police say.

A 16-year-old boy was riding the bus when he was stabbed by a passenger he didn't know, who then ran away.

Police say the stabbing was unprovoked.

The boy was taken to hospital in unstable condition, and is now stable.

A 22-year-old man was stabbed while he was being robbed in the area of Lizzie Street an Alexander Avenue on Sunday morning, police say. (Darin Morash/CBC)

The third incident happened early Sunday morning in Winnipeg's Centennial neighbourhood.

Police say a 22-year-old man was walking with his girlfriend in the area of Lizzie Street and Alexander Avenue when they were approached by a man and two women.

The man in the trio attempted to rob the 22-year-old and stabbed him in the process.

He was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but his condition has also been upgraded.

Police are asking anyone with information on any of these crimes to contact investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).