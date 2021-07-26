29-year-old man arrested in weekend West End homicide: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police have arrested a man who they believe stabbed and killed a 20-year-old man in the city's West End in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police believe the deceased, Tyler McKay, was at a social gathering in the 400 block of Toronto Street when he got in a verbal disagreement with a 29-year-old man, police said in a news release on Monday.

The argument escalated and McKay was stabbed.

The accused then ran away, the release says.

Outside a house, officers found McKay. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition and later died of his injuries, police said.

On Sunday morning at about 9 a.m., the Homicide Unit arrested the other man.

He was charged with manslaughter and an unrelated warrant for failing to appear in court and was taken into custody.

McKay's death marked Winnipeg's 20th homicide of the year.