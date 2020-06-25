Winnipeg police look for 2 men in separate stabbing, child abuse investigations

Winnipeg police are asking for help identifying a man caught on video surveillance who is a person of interest in a stabbing that happened earlier this month.

On June 13, a 32-year-old man was walking down a back lane on Smithfield Avenue between Main and Scotia streets around 1:40 a.m. when another man approached him from behind with a knife, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release on Thursday.

The approaching man stabbed the other man several times, the release said. The victim walked to a nearby inn and bar where he collapsed. Police were called and the man was taken to hospital in unstable condition, the release said.

Investigators have not identified a motive for the stabbing and believe the two men were strangers.

Now, the police service's major crimes unit is asking for the public's help to identify a person of interest captured on video in the area.

Winnipeg police are asking for help identifying a person of interest in a stabbing earlier this month. Anyone who knows the man in the surveillance footage is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

The man is described as being between 20 and 22 years old and wearing a grey, white and black colourblock sweater.

Anyone who knows the man in the surveillance footage is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Man possibly followed girls home

Police are also looking for information after an incident where a man is believed to have offered cigarettes to a group of young girls and possibly followed them home.

That incident happened on Tuesday around 4 p.m. at a playground at Mulvey School in the Wolseley area, the release said. Four girls between the ages of three and 12 years old were playing when a man approached them, offered them cigarettes and asked them where they lived.

The man was later confronted by a parent and left the area, the release said.

That man is described as being in his 60s with a slim build, shaggy grey hair and a white moustache with stubble. He was wearing a grey, long-sleeved shirt, black pants and black shoes with sunglasses on his head, the release said.

Anyone with information about that incident is asked to contact child abuse investigators at 204-986-6868 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Man arrested for exposing himself

Police also arrested a man on Wednesday for exposing himself to a group of girls, the release said.

At 11:48 a.m., the three girls — who were all between the ages of 12 and 14 — flagged down officers in the area of York Avenue and Israel Asper Way to tell them a man had just exposed himself to them at a nearby skatepark at The Forks.

The girls pointed out the man to police. The 24-year-old tried to walk away from officers, but was taken into custody, the release said.

The man was charged with performing an indecent act and detained in custody. Police said they did not release the man's name yet because they believe there may still be other witnesses to the incident.