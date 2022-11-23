Winnipeg police issue silver alert, searching for 63-year-old woman

Winnipeg police are concerned about the well-being of a woman who was last seen Tuesday and have issued a silver alert for her, according to a news release.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding Deborah Thompson, 63. She was last seen in the central St. Boniface area around noon.

Thompson is about five foot one, with a medium build and long black hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing an older purple, puffy jacket with purple fur, a purple scarf and sweater, and black boots, police say.

A silver alert is activated by police when a vulnerable adult is reported as missing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service's missing person unit at 204-986-6250.

More from CBC Manitoba: