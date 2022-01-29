Winnipeg police on scene of shooting in Siloam Mission parking lot

Winnipeg police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred in the early Saturday morning hours in the parking lot of Siloam Mission, a charity spokesperson said.

No patrons or staff of the downtown charity were involved in or affected by the shooting, said Luke Thiessen, the communications manager, in an email.

"It seems entirely unrelated to us," he said.

A Forensic Unit truck could be seen outside of the building, and a number of evidence markers were visible in the parking lot. A lone shoe and a red backpack were also lying there.

Siloam Mission's drop-in centre is closed, but Thiessen says the hope is to reopen as soon as the area is cleared.

Police tape and evidence markers could be seen outside of Siloam Mission on Saturday morning. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Winnipeg police told CBC News they would issue a news release at 11 a.m. about the shooting, but haven't yet done so.

It's not known if anyone was hurt or what motivated the shooting.

More from CBC Manitoba: