Winnipeg police shoot man in Point Douglas neighbourhood

A police officer shot a man at a house in the Point Douglas neighbourhood on Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 8:15 a.m. and the man was taken to hospital in unstable condition, Winnipeg police said in a news release later in the morning.

The man's condition has been upgraded to stable.

Police tape surrounded a Barber Street backyard on the Prince Edward Street side between Rover and Euclid avenues. Two police cars were at the scene.

Police confirmed the shooting happened in that area.

Additional police tape was seen three blocks over in the back lane of Hallet Street, but police wouldn't confirm any connection to the Barber Street scene.

Manitoba's police watchdog, the Independent Investigation Unit, has been notified and will assume responsibility for the investigation.

