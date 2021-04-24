Police ask for help as they investigate shooting that sent 2 men to hospital

Winnipeg police are investigating a shooting that sent two men to hospital early Saturday, and have asked for help from the public to determine exactly where it happened.

Police were called at about 5:30 a.m., when two men in their 20s were taken to a Winnipeg hospital with gunshot wounds, a Saturday news release says.

One man was treated and released, but the other was critically wounded, police say.

They believe the men were shot while in a vehicle in Winnipeg's North End, but don't yet know precisely where the shooting happened.

Members of the major crimes unit are investigating.

"We just have very, very limited information right now," Const. Jay Murray told CBC News. "We're hoping if anyone heard anything and didn't call us, that they will now."

Anyone with information about the shooting, including those who may have heard gunshots between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, to contact the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219.

Other information can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

