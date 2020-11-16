Section of Isabel Street blocked as police investigate Winnipeg shooting
Isabel Street blocked from William Avenue to Logan after a shooting Monday afternoon, police say
A Winnipeg street is blocked off and nearby schools were put on a hold and secure Monday afternoon as police investigate a shooting.
Winnipeg police wrote on Twitter that officers were responding to the shooting near the intersection of Isabel Street and Elgin Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m.
Police asked the public to avoid the area and said Isabel Street will be blocked from William Avenue to Logan Avenue.
Nearby schools were placed on a hold and secure, police said at the time. Roughly half an hour later, police followed up on Twitter to say the hold and secure had been lifted.
A Winnipeg police spokesperson said no additional information is yet available.
WPS is responding to a shooting near Isabel/Elgin. Isabel will be blocked from William to Logan. Plse avoid the area. Further information will be provided when available. Nearby schools placed on hold and secure. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Traffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Traffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/WinnipegTMC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WinnipegTMC</a>—@wpgpolice