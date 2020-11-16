Skip to Main Content
Section of Isabel Street blocked as police investigate Winnipeg shooting
Schools near Isabel Street and Elgin Avenue were placed on a hold and secure for roughly half an hour Monday afternoon, Winnipeg police wrote on Twitter. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

A Winnipeg street is blocked off and nearby schools were put on a hold and secure Monday afternoon as police investigate a shooting.

Winnipeg police wrote on Twitter that officers were responding to the shooting near the intersection of Isabel Street and Elgin Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Police asked the public to avoid the area and said Isabel Street will be blocked from William Avenue to Logan Avenue.

Nearby schools were placed on a hold and secure, police said at the time. Roughly half an hour later, police followed up on Twitter to say the hold and secure had been lifted.

A Winnipeg police spokesperson said no additional information is yet available.

