Man dead after Isabel Street shooting, Winnipeg police say

A tense scene that had schools in a hold and secure situation Monday after reports of a shooting is now being investigated as a homicide, Winnipeg police say.

Wade Darryl Donkey, 18, was shot and later pronounced dead in hospital following the shooting near Isabel Street, Winnipeg police said on Tuesday.

Investigators were initially called to an area near the intersection of Isabel and Elgin Avenue on Monday at 1:50 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.

Police asked the public to avoid the area and said Isabel was blocked from William to Logan avenues. Nearby schools were briefly placed under a hold and secure.

Police are now asking anyone with information about what happened to contact investigators at 204-786-8477.