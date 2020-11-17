Skip to Main Content
Man dead after Isabel Street shooting, Winnipeg police say
Manitoba

Man dead after Isabel Street shooting, Winnipeg police say

A tense scene that had schools in a hold and secure situation Monday after reports of a shooting is now being investigated as a homicide, Winnipeg police say.

Section of Isabel blocked Monday, nearby schools put in hold and secure

CBC News ·
Police closed Isabel Street Monday while police investigated a shooting. The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide after the death of an 18-year-old man. (John Einarson/CBC)

A tense scene that had schools in a hold and secure situation Monday after reports of a shooting is now being investigated as a homicide, Winnipeg police say.

Wade Darryl Donkey, 18, was shot and later pronounced dead in hospital following the shooting near Isabel Street, Winnipeg police said on Tuesday.

Investigators were initially called to an area near the intersection of Isabel and Elgin Avenue on Monday at 1:50 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.

Police asked the public to avoid the area and said Isabel was blocked from William to Logan avenues. Nearby schools were briefly placed under a hold and secure.

Police are now asking anyone with information about what happened to contact investigators at 204-786-8477.

Schools near Isabel Street and Elgin Avenue were placed in a hold and secure for roughly half an hour Monday afternoon. (John Einarson/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now