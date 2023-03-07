Content
Manitoba

1 woman dead, another in hospital after shooting in West End Winnipeg

A woman died and another woman was taken to hospital in unstable condition after an early morning shooting in Winnipeg's West End, police say.

Police say no arrests have been made

A police car is seen parked in an icy alley in front of police tape. A mitten is lying in front of the car.
Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a shooting and another woman was injured in the area of Beverley Street between St. Matthews and Ellice avenues. (Darin Morash/CBC)

Police were called to the area of Beverley Street between St. Matthews and Ellice avenues around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

They found two women with gunshot wounds, one of whom was dead.

The second woman was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

The homicide unit is investigating this as the seventh homicide in the city this year, police said in a news release.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting that could help investigators is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6805 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

