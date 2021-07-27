Winnipeg police release drawing, video of suspect in April shooting

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to identify a suspect in a shooting earlier this year that left one man with serious injuries.

Const. Dani McKinnon said detectives with the major crimes unit have been investigating the shooting, which happened in the area of College Avenue and Arlington Street, for the past three months.

Police say two men in their 20s were shot while sitting inside an SUV around 5:30 a.m. on April 24. They drove to hospital, where one man was treated and released. The other sustained serious, life-altering injuries, McKinnon said.

It's believed the victims of the shooting were targeted, she said.

Police initially released limited information to the public asking for tips, but MacKinnon says more information is now available, including a sketch of the suspect.

"It's my understanding that this information has just been pieced together," she said.

The man is described as a male in his late teens or early 20s, with a medium build and dark hair. He was wearing a light-coloured hoodie.

Police also released a video of the shooting in the hopes it might jog someone's memory.

WARNING: Video contains content that some may find distressing:

Police release video of April shooting CBC News Manitoba 0:13 Winnipeg police released a video on Tuesday of a shooting that occurred in April in hopes that people will come forward and help them find a suspect. 0:13

Any information regarding the man's whereabouts before or after the shooting is considered very valuable, McKinnon says.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the major crime unit at 204-986-6219. Additional information can be passed along anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Police statistics released

The Winnipeg Police Service also released its 2020 statistical report Tuesday, which indicates the rate of violent crime in the city last year was down from the year before, but higher than the average over the last half decade.

There were 10,467 reports of crimes in that category in 2020 — a three per cent drop from 10,878 reports in 2019, but five per cent higher than the five-year average (9,972).

The annual Winnipeg Police Service statistical report shows a slight decrease in violent crime from 2019, largely driven by a decrease in robberies. However, 2020 saw a slight increase in violent crime compared to the five-year average. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth said in a news release the reduction from 2019 is driven primarily by the reduction in all robberies, including liquor store robberies.

"I do note some cause for concern regarding the increase in assault with a weapon offences, and in particular, the number of knife-related events," Smyth said in the release.

