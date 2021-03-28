Winnipeg police investigate pair of weekend shootings that happened in daylight

Winnipeg police are investigating two separate shootings that took place in daylight hours on Saturday, sending two people to hospital in unstable condition.

The first took place shortly after 2:30 p.m., Const. Jay Murray said at a news conference on Sunday morning.

He says police were driving downtown when they heard several gunshots and saw a man chasing another man in the area of Qu'Appelle Avenue and Carlton Street.

Officers chased a man who was seen carrying a handgun, but he threw the gun away. Officers managed to arrest him and recover the gun.

A short time later, a man suffering from a gunshot wound was found in a taxi on Portage Avenue. While officers were giving first aid, they found a gun in the taxi.

He was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but is now stable and is in police custody.

Murray said the shooting is "quite a serious offence."

"We believe there was gunfire at that time, at 2:32 in the afternoon in somewhat a busy area, so a very concerning incident for us."

Both men are facing firearms-related charges.

"It's too early to say what the motive was behind this, or if these two knew each other," Murray said.

Second Saturday shooting

A second shooting on Saturday took place outside of Lipstixx Experience on Arlington Street and Logan Avenue, Const. Jay Murray said. (Travis Golby/CBC)

A few hours later, at about 7:30 p.m. police were called to the area of Arlington Street and Logan Avenue for a report that a man in his 30s had been shot outside of Lipstixx Experience, Murray said.

The man was taken to hospital in unstable condition and is now stable.

Murray says it's too early in the investigation to provide much detail.

"We're still working to determine what led up to this shooting, whether it was an argument or something else, it's still part of our investigation," he said.

Nobody has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Police are asking the public for help in both of these incidents.

"Perhaps you saw this incident unfold, you saw what led up to the incident or if you're a business owner in the area and you feel you have video surveillance that might help us, we'd certainly encourage those people to come forward and help us," Murray said.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

