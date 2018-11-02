Police standoff with 'armed and barricaded' person closes street near northwest Winnipeg school

Winnipeg police have flooded into an area near Shaughnessy Park School in response to what they say is an "armed and barricaded" person in a home.

Police have been on Chudley Street south of Tyndall Avenue since 4:10 a.m. Friday and ask people to avoid area and those living nearby stay indoors.

There are 25 police units, including the armoured vehicle response unit, at the scene.

Winnipeg police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said police were originally called to check on the well-being of somebody in the home, but the situation has since become more serious.

Winnipeg police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver speaks to media as officers respond to an armed and barricaded person on Chudley Street near Shaughnessy Park School Friday. (Warren Kay/CBC)

"We have an individual in a residence we believe is armed. We have a significant number of units out here to make sure everyone is safe," Carver said at a news conference held near the scene around 11 a.m.

"We're taking every precaution we can to make sure everyone is safe, not only people in the neighbourhood, but our officers and the people inside the house.

"We'll use all the time we can to resolve this as peacefully as possible."

The tactical support team has taken the lead in the incident, and the Winnipeg Police Service negotiation team is there, Carver said.

Police have been to the home often, a neighbour said, and Carver confirmed the house is "known to police."

Police have been at scene since just after 4 a.m. Friday. (Warren Kay/CBC)

School officials said nearby Shaughnessy Park School has been in a hold and secure situation — meaning classes are happening but no one can leave or enter the school — since 8:30 a.m.

Carver confirmed reports from neighbours who told CBC News some people had been removed from the home earlier in the morning, but couldn't say exactly how many people had been taken out.

"I can tell you it's more than a few," he said.

Carver acknowledged the situation may be frightening for neighbours.

"I think right now, this morning, if I lived in this area, I'd be concerned. I think that's a reasonable reaction — you've got 25 police units out here or so with long guns out," he said.

"It would reasonably make anyone uncomfortable."