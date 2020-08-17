Police ask for help to find 3 men who sexually assaulted woman in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are looking for three men who sexually assaulted a woman who was walking in the Weston area early Friday morning.

The 26-year-old woman was in the area of Logan Avenue and Vine Street around 3 a.m. when three men came up to her and sexually assaulted her, police said in a news release Monday.

All three men fled the scene, heading eastbound in the south lane of Gallagher Avenue east of the CP railway tracks.

Police responded to the call around 11:55 a.m., the release says. The woman was taken to hospital, treated and released.

Police listed descriptions of the three attackers:

Man 1: Approximately 30 years old, five foot six or five foot seven, with a medium-heavy build. He was wearing a black hoodie, baggy jean shorts and black shoes, with a baseball cap possibly in Toronto Raptors colours (red, black, white).

Man 2: Younger-looking man with a slim build, wearing a blue surgical mask, black hoodie, black sweatpants and black shoes, possibly carrying a cross-body bag.

Man 3: Approximately 30 to 40 years old, with a tattoo under his left eye, wearing a hat, black pants, black shoes and a black zip-up sweater with writing on the back.

Police are asking for help from anyone who may have seen the attack, been nearby when it happened or have video surveillance of the area.

If you have information that could help investigators, call police at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).