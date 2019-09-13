Winnipeg police see concerning rise in sex assaults linked to online dating sites

Winnipeg police are reminding the public to use dating websites with caution after a rise in sexual assaults associated with people meeting online.

There already have been 27 reported sexual assaults linked to online dating sites this year, up from about 25 each year in 2017 and 2018, Const. Tammy Skrabek said.

"It's just concerning and I think we need to raise the awareness around the fact that it is happening," she said. "People need to be more cautious."

Most of the victims have been women, said Skrabek, and most of the incidents have been linked to free sites.

That's why she recommends people use "credible" subscription-based sites that require a user fee.

"These people that are preying upon people they feel they can victimize, they're using those [free] sites," said Skrabek.

Users should vet each site they use and read the privacy policies.

"Anything that's going to be free and easy for users to use — and better if they can use it anonymously — those are the sites that are going to be used."

Skrabek also recommends people not share private information through online dating websites and get together in a public place for initial meetings. Tell a friend or family member where you're going, who you're meeting and how to contact that person.

Arranging to check in with someone you trust is another good safety precaution, she said, and people should be suspicious of requests for money.

Survivors of sexual assaults can file anonymous reports with Klinic Community Health's sexual assault crisis line at any time (1-888-292-7565) and arrange to meet and work with on-staff counsellors

Sexual assaults can be called in to 911 in the event of an emergency or to the Winnipeg police non-emergency line at 204-986-6222.

Additional information on what to do in the event of a sexual assault is available on the Winnipeg police website.

