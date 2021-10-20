Winnipeg Police Service reaches 92% vaccination rate

The Winnipeg Police Service says 92 per cent of its staff is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with just under four weeks before the target date for full compliance.

That includes both officers and civilian employees, the police service said in a news release.

All members of the WPS are required to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15.

The service asked staff to declare their vaccination status by Friday, so it could get a handle on where things stand.

Those who are not fully vaccinated by the middle of next month will be subject to workplace requirements and restrictions.

The police service has not said what those restrictions might be. They will be announced at a later time, the news release release said.

A spokesperson for the police service would not say how many people there are in the workforce.

"We are not commenting on specific numbers at this time," an email said.

But according to the Winnipeg Police Service 2020 annual report, the service has 1,356 officers and 561 civilian members (including cadets).