Man sent to hospital, status unknown, following shooting in Winnipeg's North End

A man was sent to hospital Monday evening, following a shooting that appears to have taken place in a residential suite above a convenience store in Winnipeg's North End, police say.

A 911 call came in around 6:45 p.m. Monday to report the sound of gunshots, police say.

About an hour later, a duty officer informed CBC News that Selkirk Avenue, between Aikins and Robinson streets, was blocked off to all traffic so police could investigate the scene where the shooting took place.

One man was sent to hospital, but his condition is unknown, police say.

Another person — the gender was not specified — suffered "minor unrelated injuries."

No one is in custody, police said. But the WPS major crimes unit is investigating.

The shooting appears to have occurred in a residential suite above a convenience store on Selkirk Avenue, police say. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

When CBC News arrived on scene, the blocked off section of Selkirk Avenue had since reopened to traffic. But the North End Stop, a convenience store at 338 Selkirk Avenue, was taped off and two police cruisers were parked outside.

CBC News witnessed a second-storey window busted open and a couple of officers could be seen looking around the residential room.

The shooting did not appear to take place in the store, police say.

