Winnipeg police robot purchase called 'greedy decision to buy a toy'

Winnipeg police are under the gun for being the only force in Canada to acquire a robot that's generated controversy in the U.S. for being heavy-handed policing.

The service insists the $257,000 device will help keep the city safe.

