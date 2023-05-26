Missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Winnipeg's Fort Richmond area

Police are asking Winnipeggers to be on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Inuka Gunathilaka was last seen on Wednesday morning in Winnipeg's Fort Richmond Area.

He's described as about six feet tall, with a medium build and short black hair.

Gunathilaka was last seen wearing glasses, a blue sweater, dark blue jeans and black shoes.

Police are concerned for the teen's wellbeing and are asking anyone with information on his location to call the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 986-6250.

